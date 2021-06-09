Left Menu

Israeli strikes kill 11 military personnel in Syria

Israeli strikes targeting areas in central and southern Syria overnight killed 11 military personnel, a war monitor reported Wednesday.

ANI | Damascus | Updated: 09-06-2021 15:17 IST | Created: 09-06-2021 15:17 IST
  • Syria

Damascus [Syria], June 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Israeli strikes targeting areas in central and southern Syria overnight killed 11 military personnel, a war monitor reported Wednesday. An officer was among the victims as the strikes targeted a scientific research center and other military positions in Homs province in central Syria and the countryside of the capital Damascus.

The state news agency did not give details about the casualties, but said the air defenses responded to the attack. The Israeli strikes are the latest in a string of actions targeting Syrian military positions across the country. Syrian army claimed that it shot down some missiles fired by Israel, reported SANA News (ANI/Xinhua)

