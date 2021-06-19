Argentina's COVID-19 deaths surpass 88,000

Buenos Aires [Argentina], June 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Overall COVID-19 deaths in Argentina have surpassed 88,000, according to a Health Ministry report released on Friday. With 465 deaths registered in the last 24 hours, the total death toll climbed to 88,247.

In addition, 20,363 new infections were reported, bringing the cumulative total to 4,242,763. Meanwhile, 20,615,390 doses of vaccines have been distributed and 17,727,534 doses have been administered, according to the Public Vaccination Monitor.

Advertisement

The South American country will remain under social distancing measures at least until June 25, in efforts to curb the transmission of the virus. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)