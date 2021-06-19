COVID-19 vaccine shortage forces vaccination centres to shut down in Pak's Sindh

Pakistan's Sindh province reported a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, which forced the administration to shut vaccinations centres on Sunday. The Sindh Task Force on COVID-19 held a meeting on Saturday which was presided over by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, reported Dawn

"There will be no vaccination tomorrow because of a shortage of coronavirus vaccines," Shah told the meeting. The meeting was also attended by Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Education Minister Saeed Ghani, Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Adviser to CM Murtaza Wahab and a number of other officials, according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's House after the meeting.

Sindh, which has a population of 4.79 crores, has received a total of 3,243,988 vaccine doses. Of which, 2,873,857 have been used. The province has so far reported over 3.31 lakh cases and over 5310 people have lost their lives due to the infection.

Last week, the Sindh government cautioned about the fourth wave of coronavirus due to emerging Covid-19 variants. Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho at a meeting held on last Saturday directed all district administrations to expedite the Covid-19 vaccination drive. (ANI)

