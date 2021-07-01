Left Menu

Twitter down for some users, few features inaccessible

Many users faced glitches while accessing Twitter on Thursday morning. The Twitter App seemingly worked. However, users faced problems while accessing the microblogging site via browser site. Twitter flagged the issue and has assured users that it would be fixed soon.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 10:07 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 10:07 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Many users faced glitches while accessing Twitter on Thursday morning. The Twitter App seemingly worked. However, users faced problems while accessing the microblogging site via browser site. Twitter flagged the issue and has assured users that it would be fixed soon. Twitter acknowledged the glitch and tweeted in reply to the users. "Profiles' Tweets may not be loading for some of you on the web and we're currently working on a fix. Thanks for sticking with us!" it tweeted.

"Tweets should now be visible on profiles, but other parts of Twitter for the web may not be loading for you. We're continuing to work on getting things back to normal," Twitter added. Users complained that the browser website is showing "Something went wrong" messages on the screen every time they try to access the website. (ANI)

Also Read: IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad says astounding that Twitter, which portrays itself as flag bearer of free speech, defies rules.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

