Bilawal Zardari: Imran Khan's regime made life living hell for masses in name of 'Naya Pakistan'

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday accused the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for making "life a living hell for the masses in the name of Naya Pakistan."

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 01-07-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 11:36 IST
PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday accused the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for making "life a living hell for the masses in the name of Naya Pakistan." Following Prime Minister Imran's budget speech for the fiscal year 2021-22 in the National Assembly, Bilawal said that the premier was trying to make a fool out of people because all the measures his government has taken favoured the the rich instead of the poor, reported Geo News.

"The masses do not want to listen to the prime minister delivering a lecture," he said. "What sort of a hypocrisy is that?" The PPP chairman asked the Prime Minister to give an account of his performance in the last three years because there has been a "historical increase" in poverty and unemployment.

Bilawal said that the government did not take the Opposition on board when developing the budget, while he also censured the speech delivered by the premier and said that it was "nothing but a mere manipulation of words", reported Geo News. Further, he said that the people of Pakistan want to talk about the issues of Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, and Lahore instead of international issues.

He also said that owing to the rising inflation in the country, government employees were forced to commit suicide. "People want solutions to their problems. They are fed up with [the premier] constantly speaking about the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO)," he said, adding that the new budget will lead to a further decline of the country's economy.

He said that the premier would "not be able to get any taxes from the masses" because, in order for people to contribute to the national exchequer, they must have confidence in the state as well as in the democracy, reported Geo News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

