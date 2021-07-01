Israeli researchers develop world's tiniest technology

Israeli researchers have engineered the world's tiniest technology, with a thickness of only two atoms, Tel Aviv University (TAU) said Wednesday. The new technology, described in a study published in the journal Science, enables the storage of information in the thinnest unit known to science in one of the most stable and inert materials in nature, TAU added.

It is expected to improve future electronic devices in terms of density, speed, energy consumption and efficiency, according to the university. Current innovative devices consist of tiny crystals that contain only about a million atoms, or about a hundred atoms in height, width, and thickness.

Following the technological breakthrough, the researchers are able, for the first time, to reduce the thickness of the crystalline devices to two atoms only. The researchers emphasized that such a thin structure enables memories based on the quantum ability of electrons to hop quickly and efficiently through barriers that are just several atoms thick.

