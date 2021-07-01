Left Menu

2 Pakistani soldiers injured in blast in Quetta

Two Pakistani soldiers have been injured in an explosion in Quetta city of Balochistan province in Pakistan on Thursday.

ANI | Quetta | Updated: 01-07-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 22:24 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Balochistan

Two Pakistani soldiers have been injured in an explosion in Quetta city of Balochistan province in Pakistan on Thursday. The blast took place close to a moving Frontier Corps's (FC) vehicle. The FC is a paramilitary force of Pakistan that is currently stationed in the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The injured people were shifted to a hospital, rescue officials of the Edhi Foundation said. The area has been cordoned off and further investigations are ongoing, police said.

Last week, Five Pakistani soldiers were killed after terrorists targeted a patrolling party in the Sibi district of Balochistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

