2 Pakistani soldiers injured in blast in Quetta
Two Pakistani soldiers have been injured in an explosion in Quetta city of Balochistan province in Pakistan on Thursday.
- Country:
- Balochistan
Two Pakistani soldiers have been injured in an explosion in Quetta city of Balochistan province in Pakistan on Thursday. The blast took place close to a moving Frontier Corps's (FC) vehicle. The FC is a paramilitary force of Pakistan that is currently stationed in the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
The injured people were shifted to a hospital, rescue officials of the Edhi Foundation said. The area has been cordoned off and further investigations are ongoing, police said.
Last week, Five Pakistani soldiers were killed after terrorists targeted a patrolling party in the Sibi district of Balochistan. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Balochistan
- Pakistani
- Pakistan
- Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
ALSO READ
Pakistan: 4 provincial lawmakers hurt in clashes with police outside Balochistan Assembly
Pak soldier killed in terrorist attack in Balochistan
Budget session begins in Pak's Balochistan Assembly amid opposition's protest
Terrorists attack Pak army troops in Balochistan, one soldier killed
Pak-Iran goods train service restored after freight train derailment in Balochistan