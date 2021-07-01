2 Pakistani soldiers injured in blast in Quetta

Two Pakistani soldiers have been injured in an explosion in Quetta city of Balochistan province in Pakistan on Thursday. The blast took place close to a moving Frontier Corps's (FC) vehicle. The FC is a paramilitary force of Pakistan that is currently stationed in the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The injured people were shifted to a hospital, rescue officials of the Edhi Foundation said. The area has been cordoned off and further investigations are ongoing, police said.

Last week, Five Pakistani soldiers were killed after terrorists targeted a patrolling party in the Sibi district of Balochistan. (ANI)

