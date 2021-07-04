Left Menu

Pakistan reports over 1,000 COVID-19 cases for fourth consecutive day

Pakistan reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday. This comes a few days after the country allowed relaxations in business timings and other measures.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 04-07-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 16:09 IST
Pakistan reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday. This comes a few days after the country allowed relaxations in business timings and other measures. With the 29 more deaths due to the virus, the toll now stands at 22,379, The News International reported. Due to the recent surge in cases and deaths, the positivity ratio reached 2.57 per cent.

This is the fourth day that more than 1,000 new cases were reported. Also, the fifth consecutive day with a positivity rate of more than 2 per cent. Meanwhile, the total number of cases has reached 962,313. Pakistan has vaccinated around 5 per cent of its total population and 10 per cent of those eligible with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Dawn, the data of federating units show that 35 per cent of the eligible population have been vaccinated in Islamabad whereas only 3 per cent of people opted for vaccination in the Balochistan province. Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) earlier this week banned its citizens from traveling to several countries including India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka.

This comes after the UAE last month extended the travel ban on passengers from 14 countries until July 21 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

