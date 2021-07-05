India-Australia facilitate repatriation of student suffering from chronic renal failure, kin thank PM Modi

By Sahil Pandey In a rare gesture, Indian and Australian governments are facilitating the repatriation of 25-year-old Indian student Arshdeep Singh, who is suffering from chronic renal failure, on Monday.

The family members thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar for their efforts. "I'm speechless, I want to thank the Indian government, Prime Minister Modi, the Australian government, Australian doctors who started the dialysis treatment. Almighty's grace was there. I'm thankful to all those who helped bring my child to me. Especially, I want to thank Qantas Airlines. When I got to know about the news about my son's illness, I was in shock, it was my worst day. I don't have words to express," Arshdeep's Mother Inderjeet Kaur told ANI here.

Advertisement

Brother-in-law of Arshdeep Singh, Kunwar Anand called the situation shocking and said the family was not able to handle visa and flights related issues during the COVID pandemic. "That situation was shocking and we were not able to handle it. We didn't have visas so we decided to apply. We couldn't travel to Australia since flights were not operating. Manjit GK and Indian World Forum pushed our case. Many commercial flights refused to bring back Arshdeep. Australian government played a very big role in medical repatriation. I want to thank Prime Minister Modi, the Australian government, doctors for providing the best treatment. We don't have any words on the ordeal which we faced," Kunwar Anand said.

Talking about the ordeal which the family faced, Sikh leader Manjit Singh GK said, "He is the only son, on June 8th he walks into the hospital and within 1-2 days, they got the news that there was a renal failure, his kidneys were not functioning. His heart is only 20 per cent with an ejection fraction. The family were in a state of shock and we have no place to go because there was COVID going on. Hospital also suggested an organ transplant. This is a very serious case." Chairman of the Indian World Forum, Puneet Singh Chandok approached the Prime Minister's office and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, who ordered that a visa should immediately be given to the mother, who was under stress.

"Our government was kind enough to approach the Australian Government, the mother was given a visa on June 17th, but there were no flights operating. Arshdeep's condition was deteriorating every day. Then we requested the Australian Government to send Arshdeep back to India so that he can get the treatment," GK added. Manjit Singh GK also thanked Prime Minister Modi, Jaishankar, Australian High Commission, and Indian High Commission in Australia and said "Everybody did their best to help the family. Qantas Airline didn't charge even a single penny. A special plane coming to India with Arshdeep Singh along with a medical team is landing in India, we have no words to thank the Indian and Australian governments."

Arshdeep is expected to land in New Delhi today at 18:10 hrs local time. After his arrival, he will be shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for further treatment. He will be received by his family members and national Sikh leader Manjit Singh GK along with other officials. Flight no 111 from Darwin operated by Qantas is used for airlifting the student.

Singh, a 25-year-old student in Melbourne was diagnosed with a life-threatening condition and suffering from chronic renal failure. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)