Sanjay Dhotre to chair BRICS education ministers' meeting on July 5

Minister of State for Education, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, Sanjay Dhotre, will chair the meeting of the 8th BRICS Education Ministers on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 22:24 IST
Minister of State for Education, Sanjay Dhotre. Image Credit: ANI
Minister of State for Education, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, Sanjay Dhotre, will chair the meeting of the 8th BRICS Education Ministers on Tuesday. The virtual mode meeting is being held as part of the 13th BRICS Summit being hosted by India this year.

Education Ministers from the five BRICS member states will attend the meeting along with senior officials. Prior to this, the International Governing Board of the BRICS Network Universities had met on June 29 to take a look at the progress made by member states under this initiative so far, and discuss ways to take it further, a statement issued by the Indian Ministry of Education said.

Amit Khare, Secretary of Higher Education, DP Singh, Chairman UGC and Professor Subhasis Chaudhary, Director IIT attended as members from India in the BRICS NU IGB. The IGB stressed upon the need to promote development of mechanisms to enhance academic and research collaborations among BRICS member states, including in the virtual mode.

Senior education officials from BRICS countries had also met on July 2, ahead of the BRICS Education Ministers meeting scheduled for July 6. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

