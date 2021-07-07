Left Menu

Geneva: Photo exhibition highlights human rights abuses in Balochistan

A photo exhibition has been organised at Broken Chair, a famous icon in front of the United Nations office in Geneva, highlighting the atrocities and the human rights abuses in Pakistan's Balochistan province that have collaborated with the multi-billion dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Baloch people are having no control over their natural resources and were forced to evacuate their native lands for the CPEC projects. . Image Credit: ANI

A photo exhibition has been organised at Broken Chair, a famous icon in front of the United Nations office in Geneva, highlighting the atrocities and the human rights abuses in Pakistan's Balochistan province that have collaborated with the multi-billion dollar China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. The pictures depict how the Chinese were grabbing the lands belonging to the indigenous Baloch people and how the Pakistan security forces were an accomplice to the Chinese designs.

Baloch people are having no control over their natural resources and were forced to evacuate their native lands for the CPEC projects. The Photo Exhibition organised by the Voice of Minority rights spoke of the innumerable human rights abuses committed by the Pakistan security apparatus in Balochistan.

It highlighted nothing less than the genocide of the indigenous Baloch people being carried out by Pakistan. Enforced disappearances and arbitrary arrests have become a new 'normal in the region'. It also highlighted how Pakistan had illegally occupied Balochistan against all International laws and treaties and continues to misgovern it till date.

The region lags behind in almost every parameter of development. Today Balochistan's Human Development Index (HDI) ranks below 0.40 as compared to the other provinces of Pakistan that lie above 0.50. Within Pakistan, Balochistan lags far behind other provinces and 15 out of Pakistan's least-developed districts are in Balochistan.

The exhibits conveys that the low level of development of the region clearly indicates that Pakistan shares zero concerns for the people and land of Balochistan and is only interested in exploiting the mineral-rich region. (ANI)

