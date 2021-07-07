Left Menu

15 terrorists killed as Taliban attack on Afghanistan's Taluqan city retaliated

Taliban attack on Taluqan city, the capital of Afghanistan's northern Takhar province, has been repulsed and the terrorists fled away after leaving 15 bodies behind, the provincial government said in a statement on Wednesday.

ANI | Taluqan | Updated: 07-07-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 12:46 IST
15 terrorists killed as Taliban attack on Afghanistan's Taluqan city retaliated
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Taluqan [Afghanistan] July 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Taliban attack on Taluqan city, the capital of Afghanistan's northern Takhar province, has been repulsed and the terrorists fled away after leaving 15 bodies behind, the provincial government said in a statement on Wednesday. The Taliban insurgents launched a massive offensive on Taluqan city early Wednesday, but their attempts to gain ground have been foiled, and the terrorists after suffering casualties and leaving 15 bodies behind fled away, the statement said.

According to the statement, 20 more terrorists sustained injuries in the fighting that lasted for a couple of hours. One army soldier was killed and two others were injured. The Taliban, which have captured at least four districts in the restive Takhar province over the past one month and have been attempting to overrun the provincial capital Taluqan city, is yet to make comment. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
2
BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to ...

 Global
4
Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021