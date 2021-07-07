Ever Given, the ship that blocked Suez Canal, released after settlement reached

The Ever Given cargo ship, which blocked the Suez Canal in the month of March, was released on Wednesday after it was allowed leave by Egyptian authorities. The ship is bound to Rotterdam, Russian news agency Sputnik reported on Wednesday. This comes after the owner and insurers reached a compensation settlement with the canal authority.

Earlier, Egyptian authorities were demanding 550 million US dollars in compensation from the Japanese owner of a cargo ship that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week in March. The Ever Given was stuck in early March, paralyzing the crucial waterway. The ship was refloated on March 29 by a fleet of 15 tugboats. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)