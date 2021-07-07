Left Menu

Ever Given, the ship that blocked Suez Canal, released after settlement reached

The Ever Given cargo ship, which blocked the Suez Canal in the month of March, was released on Wednesday after it was allowed leave by Egyptian authorities.

ANI | Cairo | Updated: 07-07-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 16:55 IST
The Ever Given container ship that blocked the Suez Canal. Image Credit: ANI
  • Egypt

The Ever Given cargo ship, which blocked the Suez Canal in the month of March, was released on Wednesday after it was allowed leave by Egyptian authorities. The ship is bound to Rotterdam, Russian news agency Sputnik reported on Wednesday. This comes after the owner and insurers reached a compensation settlement with the canal authority.

Earlier, Egyptian authorities were demanding 550 million US dollars in compensation from the Japanese owner of a cargo ship that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week in March. The Ever Given was stuck in early March, paralyzing the crucial waterway. The ship was refloated on March 29 by a fleet of 15 tugboats. (ANI)

Science News Roundup: Smart foam material gives robotic hand the ability to self-repair; Family of Indian-American astronaut on Virgin Galactic crew "happy and overwhelmed"

BJP leader from Goa and former speaker Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appointed as Governor of Himachal Pradesh: Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson.

Equity gauges subdued, Tata Motors down 2 pc

