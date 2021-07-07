Left Menu

Martial law declared in Haiti after President's assassination

Martial law was declared on the territory of Haiti after the death of President Jovenel Moise, Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph said.

ANI | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 07-07-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 07-07-2021 21:30 IST
Haiti's President Jovenel Moise (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Haiti

Port-au-Prince [Haiti], July 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Martial law was declared on the territory of Haiti after the death of President Jovenel Moise, Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph said. The Haitian president was fatally wounded in an attack on his residence on Wednesday night.

"Following an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers, we decided to declare a martial law throughout the country," Joseph said. The UN Security Council is shocked by the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise that took place overnight, Irish Permanent Representative to the United Nations Geraldine Byrne Nason said on Wednesday.

"It's really, really sad, shocking development to see the President of Haiti assassinated," Byrne Nason told reporters. Moise was assassinated at his private residence by a group of unnamed gunmen. After the assassination, Haiti declared a state of emergency. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

