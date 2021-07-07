5.3 magnitude quake hits seas off Taiwan

Beijing [China], July 7 (ANI/Xinhua): A 5.3 magnitude earthquake jolted the seas near eastern Taiwan's Hualien County at 724 pm on Wednesday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter, with a depth of 9 kilometers, was monitored at 23.88 degrees north latitude and 121.66 degrees east longitude, said the CENC. (ANI/Xinhua)

