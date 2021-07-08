Left Menu

UK, India hold first financial markets dialogue

The inaugural meeting of the UK-India Financial Markets Dialogue (FMD) took place virtually on Thursday to deepen bilateral ties in the financial sector, the British High Commission (BHC) said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 08-07-2021 22:56 IST
UK, India hold first financial markets dialogue
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The inaugural meeting of the UK-India Financial Markets Dialogue (FMD) took place virtually on Thursday to deepen bilateral ties in the financial sector, the British High Commission (BHC) said on Thursday. The Dialogue saw government-to-government discussions to strengthen cooperation on four key themes: Gujarat International Finance Tec (GIFT) City; banking and payments; insurance, and; capital markets. It was led by senior officials from the UK Treasury and the Indian Ministry of Finance, with participation from independent British and Indian regulatory agencies, BHC said.

The creation of the Financial Markets Dialogue to strengthen financial services cooperation and address regulatory barriers for UK and Indian firms was agreed at the tenth Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD) between the UK and India by Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last year. Bilateral trade between the UK and India stood at over £18bn in 2020, with India accounting for the UK's second-largest source of investment in terms of the number of projects. British and Indian investments support nearly half a million jobs in each other's economies.

"In May this year, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced their ambition to double the value of UK-India trade over the next decade as well as a shared intent to begin work towards negotiations on a comprehensive free trade agreement (FTA)," BHC said. Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, said: "The 2030 Roadmap agreed by Prime Ministers Modi and Johnson aims for a transformation of the UK-India relationship, especially as we look to build back better from Covid-19. The first Financial Markets Dialogue held today will strengthen links on financial services and create new opportunities for UK and Indian businesses. I'm pleased to see the strong progress we have already made ahead of the upcoming Economic and Financial Dialogue between our finance ministers." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR activities: Mandaviya

All ports making their contributions in fight against COVID through CSR acti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in Aug; COVID Delta variant could ruin summer, French government warns and more

Health News Roundup: Germany to donate all remaining AstraZeneca vaccines in...

 Global
3
Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

Over 90 held in fake call centres bust in Delhi

 India
4
At 42 %, ‘Finance’ most popular specialisation among GenZ MBA aspirants

At 42 %, ‘Finance’ most popular specialisation among GenZ MBA aspirants

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021