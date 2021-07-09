Left Menu

Haiti: 17 including 2 Americans arrested in President Jovenel Moise assassination case

Haitian Police have arrested 15 Colombians and two Americans in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise.

ANI | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 09-07-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 10:49 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Haiti

Haitian Police have arrested 15 Colombians and two Americans in connection with the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. At least 28 individuals participated in the murder of the Haitian president, including 26 Colombians and two Haitian Americans, said Leon Charles, Xinhua reported citing the director of Haiti's National Police

Eight other people have fled and three assassins were killed in the shootings with security forces, added the official. Moise was shot dead on Wednesday at his residence during an early morning raid by a group of gunmen. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

