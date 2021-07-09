India, Guatemala agree strengthen ties by promoting two-way trade, investment

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan visited Guatemala on an official visit from July 4 to 6 and reviewed the progress in bilateral relations during his talks with Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo. The two leaders also discussed regional and multilateral cooperation.

India and Guatemala agreed to strengthen their relations further by promoting two-way trade and investment. This was Muraleedharan's first visit to Guatemala as Minister of State. During the visit, he called on the President of Guatemala Dr Alejandro Giammattei who characterized the bilateral relations as a strong partnership.

Advertisement

Muraleedharan conveyed to President Giammattei greetings of the Government and the people of India for the 200th Year of Guatemala's Independence. "He also met Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo and reviewed the progress in the bilateral relations and discussed regional and multilateral cooperation," a MEA release said on Friday.

Muraleedharan along with Tony Malouf, Minister of Economy of Guatemala, and Amb. Shirley Aguilar, Vice Foreign Minister, interacted with the business community including the Heads of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Guatemala. "During the meetings, both sides agreed to strengthen their relations further by promoting two-way trade and investment in areas such as IT, BPOs and tourism," the release said.

It said that due to unavoidable circumstances, Muraleedharan could not visit Jamaica and The Bahamas. "His visit to these two countries would be rescheduled at mutually convenient dates," the release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)