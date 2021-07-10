Left Menu

Thousands left without electricity as strong storms hit western Australia

Thousands of Australians were left without electricity early on Sunday as strong storms and flash floods hit the city of Perth and some of its suburbs last night and the day before, local media reported.

ANI | Canberra | Updated: 10-07-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 15:58 IST
Thousands left without electricity as strong storms hit western Australia
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Canberra [Australia], July 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Thousands of Australians were left without electricity early on Sunday as strong storms and flash floods hit the city of Perth and some of its suburbs last night and the day before, local media reported. Perth, the capital of Western Australia, has seen 30mm (1.18 inches) of rainfall since the morning of July 9, while some suburbs got up to 50mm of rain within the first hour of the storm, which resulted in flash flooding, 9News website reported.

Over 500 calls where made to emergency services for help, according to the website. The Australian Bureau of Meteorology has issued a strong wind warning for the southern coast of Western Australia. At the same time, the severe weather warning for damaging winds and heavy rainfall was cancelled for Perth and its neighboring areas in the Lower West. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO and more

Science News Roundup: Branson, Bezos and Musk - three space tourism pioneers...

 Global
2
Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

Redmi K20 Pro receiving stable MIUI 12.5 update in India

 India
3
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa
4
Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this weekend

Stadia Pro members can play Dead by Daylight and The Crew 2 for free this we...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021