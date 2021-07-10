Left Menu

PM Modi expresses confidence India-Vietnam partnership will grow stronger under new Vietnamese PM

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 10-07-2021 16:09 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During a telephonic conversation on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Pham Minh Chinh on his appointment as the Prime Minister of Vietnam and expressed the confidence that the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to become stronger under his able guidance. According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, both the Prime Ministers reviewed the state of bilateral relations and shared their views on different areas of cooperation. Noting that year 2022 marked the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, they agreed to celebrate this auspicious milestone in a befitting manner through various commemorative activities.

PM Modi welcomed the fact that both countries share a similar vision of an open, inclusive, peaceful and rules-based Indian Ocean Region, and hence the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership can contribute to promote regional stability, prosperity and development. In this context, Prime Minister also noted that both India and Vietnam were presently fellow-members of the UN Security Council. PM Modi thanked PM Chinh for the valuable support provided by the Government and people of Vietnam during the 2nd wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India. The leaders agreed that both countries should continue consultations and cooperation to support each other's continuing efforts against the pandemic, the statement read.

Prime Minister Modi also invited PM Chinh to undertake an official visit to India at an early suitable date. (ANI)

