Left Menu

Iran hands over 180 illegal immigrants to Pakistan at Balochistan border

The Iranian authorities have handed over 180 Pakistani migrants to the local administration at the Taftan border in Chagai district, in the country's Balochistan province.

ANI | Tehran | Updated: 12-07-2021 17:42 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 17:42 IST
Iran hands over 180 illegal immigrants to Pakistan at Balochistan border
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

The Iranian authorities have handed over 180 Pakistani migrants to the local administration at the Taftan border in Chagai district, in the country's Balochistan province. According to Pakistan daily The Nation, these people were arrested in different parts of Iran for not having authorised documents.

Last month, Iran had handed over 92 illegal immigrants to Pakistan. Reportedly, these Pakistanis had entered Iran through illegal crossings without valid documents which led to their apprehension. Previously in May, Iran had handed over 63 Pakistani nationals to authorities for illegally entering the country.

According to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA), Pakistani nationals who enter Iran illegally are apprehended by Iranian security forces. The news agency said Iran and Pakistan are already engaged in strengthening cooperation to stop illegal cross-border movements. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; Australia reports first 2021 local COVID-19 death and more

Health News Roundup: Russia reports 25,033 new COVID-19 cases, 749 deaths; A...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart risks, says WHO; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Benefits of mRNA COVID vaccines outweigh rare heart ris...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space tourism pioneers; Billionaire Branson set to fly to space aboard Virgin Galactic rocket plane and more

Science News Roundup: Factbox: Branson, Bezos, and Musk - three space touris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variants simultaneously; U.S. administers nearly 333.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Unvaccinated Belgian woman contracted two COVID variant...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021