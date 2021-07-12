Left Menu

FS Shringla holds discussions with US Charge d'Affaires on pandemic, bilateral ties

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday held talks with US Charge d'Affaires Ambassador Atul Keshap on COVID and New Delhi and Washington relations and agreed to maintain the momentum of bilateral engagement amid the pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 12-07-2021 20:45 IST
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday held discussions with US Charge d'Affaires Ambassador Atul Keshap. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday held talks with US Charge d'Affaires Ambassador Atul Keshap on COVID and New Delhi and Washington relations and agreed to maintain the momentum of bilateral engagement amid the pandemic. "Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla welcomed Ambassador Atul Keshap, US Charge d'Affaires @USAmbIndia. They discussed the COVID pandemic, India-US relations and regional issues and agreed to maintain the momentum of bilateral engagement in these difficult times," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

Career diplomat Keshap is the new Charge d'Affaires at US Mission in India. Last week, Keshap had said he will work to "further strengthen the warm and dynamic US-India partnership." "Namaste! My name is Atul Keshap, and it is my honor to serve as Charge d'Affaires at the U.S. Mission in India. As a proud Indian-American, it is my privilege to work with all of you as we further strengthen the warm and dynamic #US-India partnership," tweeted Keshap.

The 50-year-old Indian American has served in the US embassy earlier. The United States earlier this month appointed Keshap as its new US Charge d'Affaires in Delhi following the retirement of Ambassador Daniel Smith. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

