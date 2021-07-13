Left Menu

US first lady Jill Biden to attend Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

United States first lady Jill Biden will lead the American delegation to attend Tokyo Summer Olympics opening ceremony on July 23, the White House announced Tuesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-07-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 13-07-2021 19:29 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

United States first lady Jill Biden will lead the American delegation to attend Tokyo Summer Olympics opening ceremony on July 23, the White House announced Tuesday. This will be the first time since 2012 that the wife of a US president will lead the US delegation to such events, Kyodo News reported.

Last week, a White House spokeswoman expressed that the US government was still "assessing the feasibility" of President Joe Biden's attending the global sporting event that will take place amid the coronavirus pandemic, as per the Japanese news agency. In the recent developments, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Village officially opened its doors on Tuesday and began welcoming the world's best athletes ahead of this year's Games, which will take place between July 23 and August 8.

Over 11,000 athletes from 205 National Olympic Committees and the IOC Refugee Olympic Team will compete in the Games, with the majority staying in the Olympic Village situated in the picturesque Harumi waterfront district of Tokyo. (ANI)

