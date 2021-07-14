Hyundai Motor's 'Robo Shuttle' to ride in Sejong Smart City

Seoul [South Korea], July 14 (ANI/Global Economic): Hyundai Motor announced on July 13 that it will operate the Robo Shuttle pilot service in Sejong Smart City for about two months from the 9th of next month to the 30th of September. Robo Shuttle is a combination of "robot" and "shuttle", which means bus. It means the mobility that is equipped with autonomous driving technology for multi-seater cars. Hyundai Motor renovated a large van (SOLATI 11-seater) to operate the pilot service and obtained permission from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport to temporarily operate Level 3 self-driving cars. It partially applied Level-4 core technology which has been developed by Hyundai Motor.

Because of the application of Level 4 level core technology, Robo Shuttle can control itself with recognizing and judging the driving environment. Emergency driver does not intervene except in some limited situations. Hyundai Motor signed 'Business Agreement for the Operation of Self-driving Car Pilot Service' with Sejong city, and decided to cooperate each other for operation of Robo Shuttle service, which will be lunched on the 9th next month.

Hyundai Motor is planning to operate Robo Shuttle service by connecting its demand-response mobility service 'Shucle,' which has been operated in Sejong 1 living area since last year. Shucle is a carpool service launched by Hyundai Motor's artificial intelligence technology team, AIRS Company, last year. When a customer calls a car through the app, car runs along the optimal path that is generated in real time. Customers can get on and off at any place they want.

Hyundai Motor will gather applicants who want to use the Robo Shuttle in Sejong through Shucle app from the 19th. The Robo Suttle service will be operated at 20 bus stops of 6.1km distance between Sejong Government Complex and Sejong National Arboretum. (ANI/Global Economic)

