Left Menu

Afghanistan to dominate SCO foreign ministers meet in Tajikistan

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said that matters related to Afghanistan and post-COVID will be the core issues that will be discussed at a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) being held in the Tajikistan capital on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 13:56 IST
Afghanistan to dominate SCO foreign ministers meet in Tajikistan
Jaishankar attends SCO foreign ministers meet in Tajikistan. (Twitter: EAM) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said that matters related to Afghanistan and post-COVID will be the core issues that will be discussed at a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) being held in the Tajikistan capital on Wednesday. "Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers begins. 20th year is an opportune time to reflect on achievements and deliberate on challenges. Afghanistan and post-Covid recovery are pressing concerns," tweeted Jaishankar.

Meanwhile, Jaishankar is likely to hold a bilateral meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi today on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meet in Tajikistan. It will be the second face-to-face meeting between the diplomats since the stand-offs started in early May last year at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The last time, the two leaders had met in Moscow in September last year during the Foreign Ministers' meet of the SCO countries and discussed standoff at the LAC in Ladakh, which had seen violent clashes. Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the violent face-off. Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash. The commanding officer of the Chinese Unit is among those killed.

In February, India and China began disengagement of the frontline troops in the Pangong Lake area. The two sides held several rounds of Corps Commander level meetings during which they "positively appraised" the smooth completion of disengagement of frontline troops in the Pangong Lake area and agreed to continue their communication and push for a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Business briefs

Business briefs

 India
2
Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Frontline customers

Visitor sharing now available to Google Workspace Business Starter and Front...

 Global
3
Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

Soccer-Real Sociedad sign Australia goalkeeper Ryan

 Australia
4
WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

WHO warns against people mixing and matching COVID vaccines

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021