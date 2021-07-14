Left Menu

Cabinet approves MoU between India, Denmark on cooperation in health, medicine

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Denmark on cooperation in the field of health and medicine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen at India-Denmark virtual summit in September last year.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An official release stated that the bilateral MoU will encourage cooperation between India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Health Ministry of Denmark through joint initiatives and technology development in the health sector.

The release stated that the MoU will strengthen bilateral ties between India and Denmark. It will facilitate in improving the public health status of the people of both countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

