Cabinet approves MoU between India, Denmark on cooperation in health, medicine
The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Denmark on cooperation in the field of health and medicine.
- Country:
- India
The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Denmark on cooperation in the field of health and medicine.
An official release stated that the bilateral MoU will encourage cooperation between India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Health Ministry of Denmark through joint initiatives and technology development in the health sector.
The release stated that the MoU will strengthen bilateral ties between India and Denmark. It will facilitate in improving the public health status of the people of both countries. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Cabinet may soon clear proposal for govt guarantee to bad bank
Karnataka COVID restrictions may be eased after July 5; CM says will discuss with Cabinet members
Spain's Cabinet approves draft of transgender rights law
Cabinet approves MoU between India and Myanmar in medical research
Cabinet approves Rs 6.29-lakh cr COVID-19 relief package announced by FM