NAM must strengthen international legal frameworks to combat terrorism: MoS Muraleedharan

The Non-Aligned Movement's approach must be anchored in reformed multilateralism and it must lead efforts to strengthen international legal frameworks to combat terrorism and its enablers, without exceptions or double standards, said Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday. He was addressing at the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Mid-Term Ministerial Meeting.

"Addressed the #NAM Mid-Term Ministerial Meeting, today. To be a relevant and effective stakeholder in navigating global challenges, NAM's approach must be inclusive, transparent and anchored in reformed multilateralism," Muraleedharan tweeted. The MoS said that terrorism is the most flagrant threat to NAM principles.

"NAM must lead efforts to strengthen international legal frameworks to combat terrorism and its enablers, without exceptions or double standards," he added. The minister further said that NAM must never be used as a platform for pursuits aimed at undermining the sovereignty of a country.

"NAM must never be used as a platform for pursuits aimed at undermining the sovereignty or territorial integrity of a State by another State." According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the NAM was created and founded during the collapse of the colonial system and the independence struggles of the peoples of Africa, Asia, Latin America and other regions of the world and at the height of the Cold War.

Throughout its history, the Movement of Non-Aligned countries has played a fundamental role in the preservation of world peace and security, the MEA said. (ANI)

