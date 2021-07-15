Left Menu

First meeting of Nepal's reinstated House of Representatives on Sunday

The first meeting of Nepal's reinstated House of Representatives (HoR) has been summoned for coming Sunday by country's President Bidhya Devi Bhandari upon recommendation of the newly formed cabinet.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 15-07-2021 21:02 IST | Created: 15-07-2021 21:02 IST
First meeting of Nepal's reinstated House of Representatives on Sunday
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The first meeting of Nepal's reinstated House of Representatives (HoR) has been summoned for coming Sunday by country's President Bidhya Devi Bhandari upon recommendation of the newly formed cabinet. Along with the HoR, the meeting of the National Assembly or the Upper House has been summoned for the same day, as per the release from the Office of President.

"The meeting has been summoned for 4 pm of Sunday," a release from the President's Office stated. Summon of the meeting comes in line with Supreme Court's verdict of Monday to call the meeting of HoR within a week. Earlier in the afternoon, a cabinet meeting under the prime ministership of Sher Bahadur Deuba had recommended President call the meetings for July 18.

The apex court issued an order in the name of the government to call a new House session by July 18 when it passed its verdict on the House dissolution case earlier on Monday. This would be the first meeting of the 275-member lower house of parliament after it was unconstitutionally dissolved on May 22. President Bhandari prorogued the ongoing session of the upper House on Monday on the recommendation of the outgoing KP Oli-led government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5004237 update

 Global
2
No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting health problems it causes

No, we can’t treat COVID-19 like the flu. We have to consider the lasting he...

 Australia
3
Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

Estonian Cyber Range gets 5G standalone extension from Nokia

 Estonia
4
Johnson Controls-Hitachi to train 50,000 AC technicians, cooling experts by 2025

Johnson Controls-Hitachi to train 50,000 AC technicians, cooling experts by ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021