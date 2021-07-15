First meeting of Nepal's reinstated House of Representatives on Sunday

The first meeting of Nepal's reinstated House of Representatives (HoR) has been summoned for coming Sunday by country's President Bidhya Devi Bhandari upon recommendation of the newly formed cabinet. Along with the HoR, the meeting of the National Assembly or the Upper House has been summoned for the same day, as per the release from the Office of President.

"The meeting has been summoned for 4 pm of Sunday," a release from the President's Office stated. Summon of the meeting comes in line with Supreme Court's verdict of Monday to call the meeting of HoR within a week. Earlier in the afternoon, a cabinet meeting under the prime ministership of Sher Bahadur Deuba had recommended President call the meetings for July 18.

The apex court issued an order in the name of the government to call a new House session by July 18 when it passed its verdict on the House dissolution case earlier on Monday. This would be the first meeting of the 275-member lower house of parliament after it was unconstitutionally dissolved on May 22. President Bhandari prorogued the ongoing session of the upper House on Monday on the recommendation of the outgoing KP Oli-led government. (ANI)

