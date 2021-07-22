Left Menu

Russia records 24,471 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia registered 24,471 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 23,704 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,054,711, the federal response center said on Thursday.

22-07-2021
Moscow [Russia], July 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 24,471 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 23,704 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,054,711, the federal response center said on Thursday. "Over the past day, 24,471 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,417 cases (9.9%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.41%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 4,287 daily infections, up from 3,254 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,943 cases, up from 1,939, and the Moscow region with 1,835 cases, down from 2,161. The response center reported 796 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 783 the day before, raising the country's total death toll to 151,501.

In the same 24 hours, 22,660 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 22,584 the day before, bringing the total to 5,427,457. (ANI/Sputnik)

