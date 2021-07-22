Police deployed at shrine in Pak's Sindh due to high sectarian tension
Amid the growing sectarian tension, police personnel have deployed at "a disputed shrine" located in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Amid the growing sectarian tension, police personnel have deployed at "a disputed shrine" located in the Badin district of Pakistan's Sindh province. In a dispute over Hazrat Khwaja Mohammad Zaman shrine between two rival groups-- one is backed by ulema of a particular school of thought and the other one subscribing to the rituals followed by their ancestors, Dawn reported on Wednesday.
The shrine in the Luari Sharif town was sealed 37 years ago after a clash between them had left many people dead and injured. The provincial government has made two attempts to reopen the shrine since then but had to seal it off again after a few hours or a few days due to tension between the two groups. In 2015, the reopening of the shrine had led to a near showdown between rival groups of disciples. In an incident of firing, one person had lost his life. The shrine was ultimately sealed off again to avoid a flare-up.
Earlier, the home department on the recommendation of the Badin district administration imposed Section 144 in the town fearing violence amid reports that an unknown group of disciples was contemplating to "perform Haj" at the shrine on the 9th of Zilhaj and a rival group was out to foil any such attempt. However, the groups strongly rejected the reports that any group was trying to mobilise people for the so-called Haj.
Badin SSP Shabbir Ahmed Sethar deployed 150 police personnel under the command of two DSPs at the shrine and all sensitive points of the town to "maintain law and order and prevent any eventuality". (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- Section 144
- Sindh
- Dawn
ALSO READ
Cricket-Pakistan's Sohail to return home after injury ends England tour
Pakistan unsafe for women journalists
COVID-19: Oman suspends flights from 24 countries, including India, Pakistan
UN must recognise 1971 Bangladesh genocide by Pakistan forces: Exiled Kashmiri leader
It is not new for Pakistan to engage in baseless propaganda against India: MEA on claim that India was behind blast near Hafiz Saeed's home.