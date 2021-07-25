Left Menu

Indonesia reports 38,679 new COVID-19 cases

Indonesia's Health Ministry said Sunday that COVID-19 cases in the country rose by 38,679 within the past 24 hours to 3,166,505 with the death toll adding by 1,266 to 83,279.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 25-07-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 25-07-2021 18:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Jakarta [Indonesia], July 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia's Health Ministry said Sunday that COVID-19 cases in the country rose by 38,679 within the past 24 hours to 3,166,505 with the death toll adding by 1,266 to 83,279. Another 37,640 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the total number of recoveries in the Southeast Asian country to 2,509,318, according to the ministry.

The virus has spread to all the country's 34 provinces and the more transmissible virus Delta variant has contributed to the surge in COVID-19 cases in some regions. Indonesia is accelerating its massive vaccination program while maintaining restrictions on public mobility in several regions amid the second wave of outbreak.

The government is considering relaxing the restrictions on Monday if coronavirus cases decrease significantly. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

