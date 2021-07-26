Left Menu

Over 30 journalists killed, injured by terrorists in Afghanistan since 2021: Report

At least 30 journalists and media workers have been killed, manhandled, and wounded by terrorists in Afghanistan since 2021, while many of them were also threatened by government officials, according to a report by an Afghanistan non profit Nai.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 26-07-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 19:02 IST
Over 30 journalists killed, injured by terrorists in Afghanistan since 2021: Report
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

At least 30 journalists and media workers have been killed, manhandled, and wounded by terrorists in Afghanistan since 2021, while many of them were also threatened by government officials, according to a report by an Afghanistan non profit Nai. Recently, two journalists including one female were also killed in a bomb explosion in Kabul, even local journalists have complained against government officials not providing the required information in Afghan's Balkh province, The Khaama Press reported citing the Nai report.

A journalist of the Killid group was also prevented to cover an incident in police district three of Kabul city and was threatened by Kabul Police while another journalist for Afghan Peace Publication Watch was insulted by government officials, the news agency reported. Also, 26 employees of Afghanistan's Bawar Media were laid off in northern Balkh province and four employees were sacked by Vice-president Amrullah Saleh for sharing information with media outlets.

Nai media has condemned the mass firing of media workers and termed it as "against" the labour laws in the country. Meanwhile, a coalition of US news organisations has also written two different letters to the US president Joe Biden and leaders in the house of representatives, urging them to grant special immigration visas to Afghan journalists and support staff. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupiter's moon Europa; Former Virgin Galactic CEO to fly to space

Science News Roundup: SpaceX lands NASA launch contract for mission to Jupit...

 Global
2
Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

Rumbling meteor lights up Norway; part of it may have landed near Oslo

 Norway
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions in win for Florida; Vietnam says more U.S. vaccine donations expected after first 5 million doses and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. appeals court lifts CDC cruise ship restrictions i...

 Global
4
Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

Singapore PM assures senior citizens of COVID vaccine safety

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021