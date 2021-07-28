Left Menu

Pakistan: Cloudburst in Islamabad causes flooding

A cloudburst in Pakistan's capital city of Islamabad has caused flooding in various areas, local media reported on Wednesday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 28-07-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 10:56 IST
Pakistan: Cloudburst in Islamabad causes flooding
Visuals of Wednesday's cloudburst in Islamabad, Pakistan. (Photo credit: Muhammad Ishtiaq Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A cloudburst in Pakistan's capital city of Islamabad has caused flooding in various areas, local media reported on Wednesday. The Office of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad confirmed the news and urged the public to avoid unnecessary movement for the next 2 hours.

"Cloudburst in Islamabad has caused flooding in various areas. Teams are clearing nullahs/roads. Hopefully we will be able to clear everything in an hour. Everyone is requested to plz cooperate and restricted unnecessary movement for next 2 hours," Deputy Commissioner tweeted. Videos that surfaced on the internet show cars floating in the floodwater. The story is developing and more information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

Asus rolls out Android 11 update for ROG Phone 3

 Global
2
DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cases rise; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria to ease COVID-19 curbs, Sydney cas...

 Global
4
UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

UCO Bank net profit jumps over 4-fold to Rs 102 cr in Q1

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021