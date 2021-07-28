Left Menu

Malaysia sees fresh high of 17,405 daily COVID-19 cases, 143 deaths

Malaysia reported 17,405 new COVID-19 infections in the highest daily spike since the outbreak, bringing the national total to 1,061,476, the health ministry said Wednesday.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 28-07-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 18:21 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 17,405 new COVID-19 infections in the highest daily spike since the outbreak, bringing the national total to 1,061,476, the health ministry said Wednesday. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a press statement that six of the new cases are imported and 17,399 are local transmissions.

Another 143 deaths have been reported, pushing the death toll to 8,551. Some 12,373 more patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total cured and discharged to 877,812, or 82.7 percent of all cases.

Of the remaining 175,113 active cases, 1,016 are being held in intensive care units and 529 of those are in need of assisted breathing. (ANI/Xinhua)

