Left Menu

Philippines to restore military deal with US with eye on China

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Friday thanked Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana for "full restoration" of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) on the deployment of US troops in the country.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-07-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 13:21 IST
Philippines to restore military deal with US with eye on China
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Friday thanked Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana for "full restoration" of the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) on the deployment of US troops in the country. This decision was announced during the last leg of Austin's Southeast Asian trip to hold high-level discussions on security issues.

"Thank you, Defense Minister Delfin Lorenzana, for discussing a range of defense topics, including President Duterte's decision to fully restore the Visiting Forces Agreement. Today underscored the vital nature of our treaty alliance with Philippines, our oldest treaty alliance in Asia," Austin tweeted. Philippine's Lorenzana informed that country's president Rodrigo Duterte conveyed their decision to Secretary Austin after their meeting on Thursday night at the presidential palace in Manila.

"Last night, the president decided to recall or retract the termination letter for the VFA. So, the VFA is in full force again. There is no termination letter pending," Lorenzana said in a joint presser with Austin. He also added that Manila and Washington are "back on track." In February 2020, Manila notified Washington of the termination of the military agreement VFA. However, in June and November same year, the Philippines suspended the entry of the decision into force for the period of six months.

The 1998 deal provides legal permission for US troops who rotate into the Philippines for military and humanitarian assistance exercises each year. Earlier, Duterte had indicated that he favored ties with China and Russia over ties with the US, The Voice of America (VOA) reported. His spokesperson had said the reason for terminating the VFA was to allow the Philippines military to be more independent.

Experts believe that access to the Philippines puts Washington in a position to quickly respond to threats from Beijing in the South China Sea. It also bolsters US counterterror and intelligence gathering in the region, they said. Meanwhile, China has been increasing its maritime activities in both the South China Sea and the East China Sea over the past few months, partly in response to Beijing's concerns over the increasing US military presence in the region because of escalating Sino-US tensions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021