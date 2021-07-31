Left Menu

Human Rights Watchdogs blame Taliban for misery in Spin-Boldak

Several Human Rights watchdogs have blamed the Taliban for the death of dozens of civilians in Kandahar's Spin-Boldak district.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 31-07-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 20:16 IST
Human Rights Watchdogs blame Taliban for misery in Spin-Boldak
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Several Human Rights watchdogs have blamed the Taliban for the death of dozens of civilians in Kandahar's Spin-Boldak district. Afghanistan's independent human rights commission blamed the Taliban for killing civilians in Spin-Boldak district during the conflict with the Afghan forces.

The commission found out that the Taliban is not committed to any humanitarian law and have been ignoring all the human rights measures in the country, Afghanistan Times reported citing the human right commission. "The Taliban insurgents are also engaged in revenge murder of civilians and have been plundering the assets of the people," the commission informed.

While an official from the commission, Zabiullah Farhang also informed that 40 killed civilians from Spin-Boldak were also identified and there are possibilities for more of them to be found. "The identity of 40 people was specified and there is a possibility for more of them (to be found), what happened in Spin-Boldak is a war crime," he said.

Amidst ongoing Taliban attacks on the city, more than 230 civilians have been reported injured since 16 July but real numbers are likely to be much higher, the United Nations Assistant Mission in Afghanistan was quoted as saying. Patricia Gossman, Associate Asia director for Human Rights Watch said that although the Taliban's leaders denied any abuse, there are sufficient documents show civilians' killing by insurgents in the area under their control, Afghanistan Times reported.

In a recent development, reports informed that Human rights violations have been increasing in Afghanistan at a time when the withdrawal of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) forces from the war-torn country are about to be completed. Over the past few weeks, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.

A few days back, a popular comedian in Afghanistan was killed by unidentified gunmen allegedly Taliban in Kandahar province of the country. Apart from it, there is the fury on social media against the Taliban group. Netizens are expressing outrage over the "barbarous" action of the Taliban.

In various videos circulating on social media, in which Taliban terrorists are seen abducting girls forcefully from her home and killing civilians mercilessly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

 India
4
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021