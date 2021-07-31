Left Menu

Indian Air Chief RKS Bhadauria to embark on official goodwill visit to UAE

India Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Saturday embarked on an official goodwill visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 22:30 IST
India Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. Image Credit: ANI
India Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Saturday embarked on an official goodwill visit to United Arab Emirates (UAE). "Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria embarked on an official goodwill visit to UAE," said Ministry of Defence statement.

Bhadauria will be visiting the Arab nation at the invitation from Major General Ibrahim Nasser M Al Alawi Cdr UAE Air Force and Air Defence (UAE AF & AD). "Indian Air Force and UAE AF & AD have had significant professional interactions in the past few years and this visit will further strengthen the defence cooperation and Air Force level exchanges, as part of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two sides," added the official statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

