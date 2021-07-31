Left Menu

Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 6.67 million: Africa CDC

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 6,678,949 as of Saturday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

ANI | Addis Ababa | Updated: 31-07-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 22:53 IST
Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], July 31 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 6,678,949 as of Saturday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said. the pandemic stands at 169,280 while 5,845,926 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Ethiopia are the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC. South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 2,435,036 cases, while the northern African country Morocco reported 615,999 cases as of Saturday afternoon. (ANI/Xinhua)

