Pakistan's women lawmakers demand public hanging of rapists

Pakistan Women Members of National Assembly (MNA) on Friday were in consensus on the issue of public hanging of rapists and killers. They demanded the killer of 27-year-old Noor Mukadam be sentenced to death and rapists and killers of women and children be hanged publicly, reported Geo News.

Women members across the party lines including Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) condemn the grisly murder of former Pakistani envoy's daughter Noor Mukadam. The National Assembly, during Friday's proceedings, unanimously condemned the gruesome acts of violence against women and children, especially the murder of Noor.

PTI parliamentarian Ghazala Satti observed that a country can not make progress if 52 per cent of its population, who are women, do not feel safe, reported Geo News. PTI MNA Asma Qadeer broke into tears while speaking on the floor of the House about the gruesome murder of Noor Mukadam and the rising number of cases in the country of violence against women and children, The News reported.

Mehnaz Akbar Aziz from the PML-N and Shamim Ara from the PPP demanded capital punishment for the killer of Noor Mukadam. Ara also demanded capital punishment for all other murderers and rapists of innocent children. "We will have to implement laws strictly so that no one can dare commit such crimes, whether it is [the] Motorway case or the killing of Noor Mukadam," she said was quoted as saying.

MNA Aziz said: "Noor Mukadam murder like incidents will not stop unless the death penalty is implemented." She said the culprits should be tried in anti-terrorism and speedy trial courts. "We want the decision in the case not in a year, but in months," she said. PML-N's Romina Khurshid, too, called for exemplary punishment for the culprit, saying that the tragic incident should not be shown on the media, again and again, to avoid encouraging others.

Khurshid regretted the killing of a woman in Rawalpindi, who was raped after the murder of her 14-month infant. MNA Sajida Begum called for a proper investigation into child abuse and sexual harassment in government and private educational institutions.

The rape and murder case of a three-year-old girl in Lahore was raised by Jamshed Thomas and Sunila Ruth. Laws already exist but there is a need to change attitudes as there has been a lot of moral deterioration, the MNAs said, reported Geo News. This comes amid the annual report of the State of Human Rights in Pakistan released by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) for the year 2020 amply describes the plight of women in the country.

The HRCP report has once again painted a concerning picture of the women's rights situation in the country. The HRCP has highlighted forms of violence against women, which include sexual assault and domestic violence prevalent across the country. (ANI)

