Left Menu

President Ghani holds talks with Jihadist, Afghan politicians to discuss war-torn situation

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday met prominent Afghan politicians and jihadists to discuss the ongoing volatile situation in the country.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 31-07-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 23:39 IST
President Ghani holds talks with Jihadist, Afghan politicians to discuss war-torn situation
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday met prominent Afghan politicians and jihadists to discuss the ongoing volatile situation in the country. The discussion took place at a critical juncture as the Afghan government was being accused of not having an internal consensus to deal with the Taliban at the negotiating table. The meeting was held days after the follow-up meeting between the Afghan government and the Taliban, The Khaama Press reported citing a statement from the Afghan presidential palace.

The participants in the meeting agreed upon several topics to control unrest in the country. The first consensus includes putting an end to the current war and embracing a durable peace. The second issue outlined in the statement referred to protecting territorial integrity, infrastructures, joint values, women and other people's rights is the obligation of the Afghan government and added to defend the above-mentioned ones against any offense, The Khaama Press reported.

Afghan security forces and people's mobilization were also praised for their efforts in dealing with offenses and terror attacks in the country, and all the politicians and jihadists also expressed their support to Afghan National Defence and Security forces (ANDSF) and Afghan people's mobilization. Recently, several Human Rights watchdogs have also blamed the Taliban for the death of dozens of civilians in Kandahar's Spin-Boldak district.

In another development, reports also informed that Human rights violations have been increasing in Afghanistan at a time when the withdrawal of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) forces from the war-torn country are about to be completed. Over the past few weeks, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.A few days back, a popular comedian in Afghanistan was killed by unidentified gunmen allegedly Taliban in Kandahar province of the country.

Apart from it, there is the fury on social media against the Taliban group. Netizens are expressing outrage over the "barbarous" action of the Taliban. In various videos circulating on social media, in which Taliban terrorists are seen abducting girls forcefully from her home and killing civilians mercilessly. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

Rajasthan govt decides to raise minimum wages in state

 India
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021