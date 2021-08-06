Left Menu

6 die as plane crashes in Alaska

Six people have died as a result of a crash of a flightseeing plane in the northernmost US state of Alaska, media reported.

Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Alaska [US], August 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Six people have died as a result of a crash of a flightseeing plane in the northernmost US state of Alaska, media reported. De Havilland Beaver plane crashed near the town of Ketchikan after sending an emergency signal to the Coast Guard at about 19:20 GMT on Thursday, the Alaska Public Media broadcaster reported.

The plane fell into the water and two rescue swimmers, who arrived at the site, found no survivors. The causes of the incident remains unknown. (ANI/Sputnik)

