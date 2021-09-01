Left Menu

New chapter of engagement with Afghanistan has begun: US

As foreign forces concluded their drawdown from Kabul, the United States said that they have entered a "new chapter" of engagement with Afghanistan.

01-09-2021
State Department Spokesperson Ned Price (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

As foreign forces concluded their drawdown from Kabul, the United States said that they have entered a "new chapter" of engagement with Afghanistan. The US completed the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan on August 30, ending one of its longest wars. In a matter of few weeks, US and Coalition forces evacuated more than 123,000 civilians out of Afghanistan and slightly more than 6,000 of them were US citizens.

"And our work continues, as you heard from the Secretary (Anthony Blinken). A new chapter of America's engagement with Afghanistan has begun," US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said in a press briefing. Price said that the US will continue to facilitate safe travel of people out of Afghanistan, including by doing everything they can to support the reopening of Kabul airport. "We are focused and clear-eyed as we enter this new chapter with Afghanistan," he added.

Price said that the US will manage their diplomacy for the way ahead with Afghanistan via Doha. As US and allied forces completed their withdrawal from Afghanistan, a resolution was passed by the UN Security Council on Monday, requiring the Taliban to honour their commitment to let people freely leave Afghanistan.

"And yesterday, the UNSC passed a resolution, a resolution that enshrines that responsibility, thereby laying the groundwork for another mechanism to hold the Taliban accountable if they do not follow through," said State Department Spokesperson. The US has been in contact with Americans who are still on the ground in Afghanistan and provided them with information on how to continue to stay in touch after the US troops' withdrawal, he added.

"We have already been in touch with the American citizens in Afghanistan who either decided to remain there or who are unable to be evacuated," Price said. He said nearly 100 Americans remain in Afghanistan and Washington will continue to be in contact with them as it explores options for their evacuation. "We're exploring every potential option to bring any American out of the country who wishes to depart," Price said. (ANI)

