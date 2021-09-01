EAM Jaishankar to visit three Central European countries from Sept 2-5

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar is set to pay an official visit to Slovenia, Croatia and Denmark from September 2-5, as part of a tour to review the bilateral relationship with the three Central European countries. A Ministry External Affairs (MEA) statement said this visit will provide an opportunity for reviewing the progress in India's bilateral ties with these three countries, and strengthening multifaceted relationship with the EU.

"Slovenia currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union, and has invited EAM to attend an informal meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of EU Member States on September 3," MEA said. EAM will also hold a bilateral meeting with the Foreign Minister of Slovenia Dr Anze Logar, apart from calling on the Slovenian leadership. EAM will attend the Bled Strategic Forum (BSF) being held in Slovenia, and participate in the panel discussion on "Partnership for a Rules-Based Order in the Indo-Pacific".

He will also hold discussions with his EU counterparts on issues of mutual interest. During his visit to Croatia on September 3, EAM will hold bilateral talks with Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman, and call on the Croatian leadership. During his visit to Denmark on 4-5 September, EAM will co-chair the 4th round of the Indo-Danish Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) along with Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod.

The JCM will undertake a comprehensive review of our bilateral cooperation under the Green Strategic Partnership, which was established during the Virtual Summit in September 2020. EAM will also call on Danish dignitaries. (ANI)

