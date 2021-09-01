Left Menu

Pakistan: Over 100 deaths reported in last 24 hours due to COVID-19.

Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday reported 101 deaths in the last 24 hours due to COVID-19 on Wednesday. The total death tally has reached 25,889, reported Geo TV.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 01-09-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 15:40 IST
Pakistan: Over 100 deaths reported in last 24 hours due to COVID-19.
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday reported 101 deaths in the last 24 hours due to COVID-19 on Wednesday. The total death tally has reached 25,889, reported Geo TV. According to NCOC, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan reached 1,163,688, after fresh 3,559 cases were added in the last 24 hours.

Currently, the total number of active cases of COVID-19 in Pakistan is 93,901. Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen to 6.63 per cent, as compared to 7.36 per cent on Tuesday.

Pakistan has vaccinated 53,314,628 doses of COVID-19 vaccines till now, making only 12.3 per cent under vaccine cover if every person needs 2 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, reported Geo TV. COVID-19 Vaccination drive in Pakistan for people of age 17 and above has started on Wednesday, as part of Pakistan Govt.'s strategy to control the spreading virus, reported GEO TV. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021