Pakistan: Over 100 deaths reported in last 24 hours due to COVID-19.

Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday reported 101 deaths in the last 24 hours due to COVID-19 on Wednesday. The total death tally has reached 25,889, reported Geo TV. According to NCOC, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan reached 1,163,688, after fresh 3,559 cases were added in the last 24 hours.

Currently, the total number of active cases of COVID-19 in Pakistan is 93,901. Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen to 6.63 per cent, as compared to 7.36 per cent on Tuesday.

Pakistan has vaccinated 53,314,628 doses of COVID-19 vaccines till now, making only 12.3 per cent under vaccine cover if every person needs 2 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, reported Geo TV. COVID-19 Vaccination drive in Pakistan for people of age 17 and above has started on Wednesday, as part of Pakistan Govt.'s strategy to control the spreading virus, reported GEO TV. (ANI)

