Pakistan: Over 100 deaths reported in last 24 hours due to COVID-19.
Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday reported 101 deaths in the last 24 hours due to COVID-19 on Wednesday. The total death tally has reached 25,889, reported Geo TV.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday reported 101 deaths in the last 24 hours due to COVID-19 on Wednesday. The total death tally has reached 25,889, reported Geo TV. According to NCOC, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan reached 1,163,688, after fresh 3,559 cases were added in the last 24 hours.
Currently, the total number of active cases of COVID-19 in Pakistan is 93,901. Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen to 6.63 per cent, as compared to 7.36 per cent on Tuesday.
Pakistan has vaccinated 53,314,628 doses of COVID-19 vaccines till now, making only 12.3 per cent under vaccine cover if every person needs 2 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, reported Geo TV. COVID-19 Vaccination drive in Pakistan for people of age 17 and above has started on Wednesday, as part of Pakistan Govt.'s strategy to control the spreading virus, reported GEO TV. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Govt
- NCOC
- GEO TV
- Pakistan
- Vaccination
- National Command and Operation Centre
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand govt decides not to remove illegal slums till 2024
Pegasus row: SC issues notice to Centre, says govt need not disclose anything which compromises national security
Documents sought by CBI not relevant to probe against Anil Deshmukh: Maha govt tells HC
COVID-19: HC dismisses plea challenging govt decision to permit 100 pc seating in Delhi Metro, buses
No serving priest eased out, zero violation in appointing archakas of all castes: TN Govt