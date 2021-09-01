Left Menu

Bulgaria introduces new Covid restrictions

Bulgaria's Chief Health Inspector Angel Kunchev has sent a report urging the health minister to impose new restrictions across the country given the increasing number of new cases of coronavirus infection, the health ministry said.

ANI | Sofia | Updated: 01-09-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 16:50 IST
Bulgaria introduces new Covid restrictions
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Sofia [Bulgaria], September 1 (ANI/FENA): Bulgaria's Chief Health Inspector Angel Kunchev has sent a report urging the health minister to impose new restrictions across the country given the increasing number of new cases of coronavirus infection, the health ministry said. In his report, he suggests that public events such as concerts, fairs, music and other festivals should be cancelled, as well as congresses, conferences, competitions and similar events held indoors.

The restriction will not apply where 100 per cent of staff and participants have been vaccinated or are negative for coronavirus, BTA reports. Indoor sporting events may be held but without an audience or 50 per cent of the capacity of the sports facility may be allowed for vaccinated persons or those who are negative for COVID-19.

Group visits to gyms, sports halls and clubs, swimming pools and spas will be prohibited, as well as museums, galleries and other cultural institutions, playrooms and casinos. The interior of the catering facilities will be closed, and restaurants will serve only in outdoor areas with reduced working hours (until 22.00), or restaurants can keep the indoor area at half capacity for vaccinated or negatively tested guests, provided that staff are fully vaccinated.

When it comes to shopping malls, they should limit one person to 8m. The measures are aimed at stopping the spread of COVID infections, as the 14-day incidence rate in Bulgaria is 265.52 per 100,000 inhabitants. (ANI/FENA)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021