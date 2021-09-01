Left Menu

Pakistan: Pashtun leader Mohsin Dawar to launch new political party

Pashtun leader Mohsin Dawar on Sunday announced that he will be launching a new party from Peshawar on September 1.

01-09-2021
Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Mohsin Dawar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Pakistan

Pashtun leader Mohsin Dawar on Sunday announced that he will be launching a new party from Peshawar on September 1. "After a series of formal consultations with friends and supporters throughout the country, we have decided to form a political party. We will be launching the party in Peshawar on 1st September. We will continue our struggle for rights and justice through this new platform," tweeted Mohsin Dawar, a leader of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM).

Several social media handles congratulated Dawar, Member of National Assembly, North Waziristan, on the launch of the new political party 'National Democratic Movement.' "All the best - National Democratic Movement #NDM. It's time to transform the regressive politics of Pakistan into a progressive, democratic Pakistan where people can exercise their human rights. More power to young leaders not giving up and not ready to compromise", tweeted a user.

Pashtun leaders have time and again accused the Pakistan Army of carrying out violence in the region with impunity. They say the army, which has deployed troops in the name of regional security from terrorists, has in fact provided them patronage in carrying out attacks against minority tribal population. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

