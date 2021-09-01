Left Menu

Indian Army to take part in multi nation exercise 'ZAPAD 2021' in Russia

Indian army contingent is all set to participate in Multi Nation Exercise named 'ZAPAD 2021' which will take place at Russia's Nizhniy from September 3.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 21:22 IST
Indian Army to take part in multi nation exercise 'ZAPAD 2021' in Russia
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian army contingent is all set to participate in Multi Nation Exercise named 'ZAPAD 2021' which will take place at Russia's Nizhniy from September 3.

ZAPAD 2021 is a 13-day exercise and will end on September 16, 2021. More than a dozen countries from Eurasia and South Asia will also participate in the same exercise, the Indian Army informed in a tweet.

"Indian Army contingent will participate in Multi Nation Exercise ZAPAD 2021 being held at Nizhniy, Russia from 03 to 16 Sep 2021. More than a dozen countries from Eurasia and South Asia will also participate in the same exercise," the Army said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest update

OnePlus 7/7T series gets August security patch, Bitmoji AOD with latest upda...

 Global
2
FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

FTSE 100 edges lower but poised for best month since April

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-19 cases surge; Florida withholds funds from two school districts over mask mandates and more

Health News Roundup: Australia in vaccine swap pact with Singapore as COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021