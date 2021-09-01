Indian Army to take part in multi nation exercise 'ZAPAD 2021' in Russia

Indian army contingent is all set to participate in Multi Nation Exercise named 'ZAPAD 2021' which will take place at Russia's Nizhniy from September 3.

ZAPAD 2021 is a 13-day exercise and will end on September 16, 2021. More than a dozen countries from Eurasia and South Asia will also participate in the same exercise, the Indian Army informed in a tweet.

