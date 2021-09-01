Pakistan: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial jails swamped with inmates

Pakistan opposition on Tuesday informed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly that several prisons in the province are highly overcrowded. This also includes the central jails of Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu and Mardan and the district jails of Kohat, Timergara, Lakki Marwat and Swat, Dawn reported.

"The prison department should take measures to fulfil the needs of the incarcerated people," Speaker of Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said. MPA of the opposition Muttahida Majlis-i-Amal Humaira Khatoon along with several lawmakers have also expressed concerns over the deteriorating condition of prisons in the province.

The Peshawar prison, the largest in the province, has 3,139 inmates against the capacity of 2,820, Dera Ismail Khan's 446 against the capacity of 350, Bannu's 999 against 690, Mardan 2,101 against 1,998, Kohat's 665 against 170, Timergara's 429 against 300, Lakki Marwat's 283 against 96, and Swat's 562 against 273, Dawn reported. (ANI)

