Airplane crashes into building in US State of Connecticut

An airplane crashed into a building in Farmington, Connecticut, in the northeastern United States, local police said on Thursday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-09-2021 00:15 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 00:15 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Washington [US], September 3 (ANI/Sputnik): An airplane crashed into a building in Farmington, Connecticut, in the northeastern United States, local police said on Thursday. "We are responding to a plane crash into a building at 111 Hyde Rd. Media can stage at the intersection of New Britain Ave and Hyde Rd for now," the Farmington Police Department said via Twitter.

A video published by the NBC Connecticut news channel shows extensive fire coming from one section of the building. The police have not said whether the airplane crash caused any casualties.

Farmington Police Department officer Tim McKenzie said the aircraft a small private airplane made by Learjet. McKenzie pointed out that the aircraft appeared to have crashed due to mechanical issues as per witnesses reports. McKenzie also said the authorities do not have an official count of the number of passengers in the airplane and would not disclose whether anyone in the aircraft died. However, he noted there has been no need to take anyone to the hospital. (ANI/Sputnik)

