Left Menu

Palestinian man killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers in Gaza

A Palestinian young man was killed by Israeli soldiers on Thursday during clashes near the border area between eastern Gaza Strip and Israel, Palestinian medics said.

ANI | Gaza | Updated: 03-09-2021 02:54 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 02:54 IST
Palestinian man killed in clashes with Israeli soldiers in Gaza
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Palestine

Gaza [Palestine], September 3 (ANI/Xinhua): A Palestinian young man was killed by Israeli soldiers on Thursday during clashes near the border area between eastern Gaza Strip and Israel, Palestinian medics said. The Palestinian health ministry, run by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), said in a statement that Ahmad Salleh, 26, was shot dead by Israeli soldiers in eastern Gaza Strip near the border with Israel.

The statement said that 15 Palestinians, including five children, were injured by Israeli soldiers, adding that five of them were shot by live ammunition and 10 others suffered suffocation after inhaling tear gas. On Thursday night, eyewitnesses said that dozens of protestors, members of "the night disturbance unit" gathered along the border area between eastern Gaza Strip and Israel for the sixth consecutive day.

Members of the unit have been demonstrating every night near the border with Israel to protest the continuation of an Israeli blockade that has been imposed on the impoverished coastal enclave for more than 14 years. The unit comprises members and supporters of several Palestinian factions, including Hamas which has been ruling the Gaza Strip since 2007 after it ousted the security forces of Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas.

The protestors usually burn tires, detonate homemade percussion grenades and clash with the Israeli soldiers, who usually fire shots to disperse them. The violent protests came just one day after Israel reopened the only commercial crossing of Kerem Shalom between Israel and the Gaza Strip and expanded the fishing area off the Gaza coast to 15 nautical miles.

The Israeli media earlier reported that Israel also pumped potable water, allowed the entry of more construction materials into Gaza, and increased the number of permits for Gaza merchants to enter Israel from 2,000 to 7,000. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore
3
Science News Roundup: Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage; Brazilian viper venom may become tool in fight against coronavirus, study shows and more

Science News Roundup: Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at ne...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban; Moderna seeks U.S. authorization for COVID-19 vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion ban...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021